Iranian drug maker starts clinical studies on Omicron jab

The vaccine has been dubbed Barakat-Plus.

Hassan Jalili the CEO of Iran’s Shafa PharMed factory said on Monday morning, Iran’s Health Ministry, after reviewing the scientific documentation, issued a code of conduct for the clinical study of the Barakat Plus vaccine.

In this study, all persons over 18 years of age who have previously received two doses of Cov-Iran Barakat or Sinopharm vaccine can be candidates for the Omicron jab.

“At this stage, the vaccine will be administered to 210 volunteers, and the preliminary results will be presented to the Food and Drug Organization two weeks after receiving the booster shot,” he said.

Regarding the latest statistics on the production of the first Iranian Covid vaccine, the CEO of Shafa PharMed factory said so far, about 60 million doses of CovIran Barakat vaccine have been produced in by the company.