Iranian drone stuns US troops in Syria

IRNA quoted the military advisor as saying that the drone was launched over the US forces with the aim of testing the enemy’s air defense systems.

He noted that the cost price of the UAV was less than a thousand dollars while the missile that was used to down it was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The US media say that the drone was flying near a base in northeastern Syria in an attempt to conduct reconnaissance of the area. Western countries are growingly worried about Iran’s drone capabilities.

Several days ago, the British daily the Guardian ran a report, saying Iran is now emerging as a global leader in the production of inexpensive but lethal drones.

The Guardian was quoting US officials.