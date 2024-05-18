Iranian discus thrower Amiri stripped of silver medal at Tokyo world championship games

Amiri, a gold medalist in Javelin throw F54 category in 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games and a world champion in 2019, participated in the F55 category in Tokyo on Friday.

The Iranian athlete outthrew other athletes with a record of 12.56 meters, but lost his title due to protests by his rivals and was initially demoted to a silver medal.

However, the continued protests on the second day deprived him of the silver medal for the technical issues, despite the initial white votes by all of the five referees.

In an interview with ISNA, Amiri blamed the referees for ‘weak judgement’, saying, “If my throws were faulty, why did all five referees and the main referee give white votes? It shows the weakness of the referees.”