Iranian Diplomat Meets Top Afghan Officials Ahead of Pakistan Trip

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs, held talks with head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan.

In the Wednesday meetings, which were held ahead of Taherian’s trip to Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials, the ongoing developments of Afghanistan were discussed, and the two sides underlined the necessity of continuing the consultations in this regard.

Taherian will travel to Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon at the head of a political delegation upon the invitation of Mohammad Sadiq Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs.