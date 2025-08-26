Iranian daily slams reformists over criticism of Russia

In a column published Tuesday, the paper responded to Sadr’s recent comments in a Foreign Ministry media program, in which he claimed that “Russia has shared information on Iran’s air defense systems with Israel.”

Kayhan dismissed the statement as baseless, alleging instead that “the authors of the Reformist Front’s statements have provided information to Israel,” claiming to possess “solid evidence.”

The editorial argued that reformist positions often mirror “the rhetoric of (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu,” point to “a desire for regime change,” and display a lack of strong opposition to Israel.

The newspaper further linked reformists to the 2009 post-election protests, calling them “assets of Israel in Iran.”

Kayhan suggested that criticism of Russia by reformist figures stems from Moscow’s support of Iran at the UN, its opposition to the snapback sanctions mechanism, and its confrontation with the US over the war in Ukraine.

Neither Sadr nor the Reformist Front has responded to the allegations.