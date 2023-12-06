Iranian court orders US to pay $49.7bn in reparations over General Soleimani’s assassination 

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency said that a Tehran court had sentenced the US government to pay $49.7 billion in “material, moral and punitive damages” after a lawsuit filed by more than 3,300 Iranians.

The court found 42 individuals and legal persons guilty, including former US President Donald Trump, the US government, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Pentagon chief Mark Esper as well as a number of entities like the US Treasury, CentCom and Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of arms.

General Soleimani and his companions including Abu Mahdi Muhandes the commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces were killed in a drone strike that targeted their convoy outside Baghdad’s airport on January 3, 2020.

Following the attack, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at a US base in Iraq northern. It also vowed to not give up efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the air raid carried out at Trump’s direct order.