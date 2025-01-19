Iranian court sentences controversial singer Amir Tataloo to death 

The death sentence was issued by First Branch of Tehran’s Criminal Court.

Tataloo was initially put on trial over the accusation of insulting the Prophet by the Ninth Branch of Tehran’s Criminal Court, where judges sentenced him to five years in prison but did not find him guilty of insulting the Prophet.

Following an appeal by the prosecutor against this verdict, the case was sent to Iran’s Supreme Court, which revoked it and forwarded the case to a parallel branch for retrial.

Upon re-examination of the case, judges found him guilty of insulting the Prophet and sentenced him to death. However, this verdict is not final and can be appealed in the Supreme Court.

Tataloo was arrested by Turkish police on December 6, 2023 and handed over to Iranian authorities at the border.

In his defense during court proceedings, the controversial singer said: “I have certainly made mistakes and many of my behaviors have been wrong…I apologize for my mistakes.”