Saturday, December 24, 2022
Iranian court sentences 3 to feeding popular cheetah Pirouz for three months

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran cheetah Pirouz

A court in Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province has sentenced defendants in a legal case to preparation of food for the country’s highly popular Asiatic cheetah, Pirouz, for three months.

Akbar Tayoukh, the public relations manager of the province’s Justice Department, told IRNA that a complaint had been filed against three livestock farmers by the Natural Resources Department in the city of Oshnavieh for illegal grazing.

The defendants were found guilty in the case and sentenced to preparing food, worth 220 million rials, for Pirouz for three months.

Pirouz is an Asian cheetah and the child of “Iran” and “Firouz.” The eight-months-old cheetah is the only remaining cub of the three children of “Iran.”

Pirouz has risen to enormous popularity in Iran as a symbol of resistance and survival, amid efforts in the country to save the endangered species.

