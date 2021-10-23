Iranian Couple Make Symbolic Biking Journey to Protect Caspian Seal

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

An Iranian couple have pedaled a distance of 500 kilometers all the way across the country’s northern coastline in a symbolic move to protect the Caspian seal.

They arrived in the city of Bandar Torkaman in Golestan province on Saturday and were welcomed by local officials.

“The Symbolic move was aimed at drawing the attention of people, especially those living on the Caspian coast, to help protect the Caspian seal,” said Navid Bani Assadi.

“My wife and I began our ride on bicycle in Rasht six days ago,” he added.

The biker noted that he and his wife met locals on the way and promoted environmental teachings to protect the Caspian seal.

The Caspian seal is rare species of seals that only lives in the Caspian Sea and rivers flowing into it.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here