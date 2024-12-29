Iran’s Farzan Ahmadi crowned best junior boxer in Asia

The accolade was awarded by the Asian Boxing Confederation at the end of the current year, recognizing the outstanding performances of athletes, coaches, and referees in continental competitions.

Ahmadi earned the honor after a series of impressive victories at the Asian Championships held in the UAE earlier this year, where he dominated the 61 kg weight category, defeating all his opponents to clinch the gold medal.

The recognition of Ahmadi as Asia’s best junior boxer highlights the remarkable achievements of Iranian junior boxers this year and completes a successful year for the country’s boxing community, said the body.