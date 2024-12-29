IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s Farzan Ahmadi crowned best junior boxer in Asia

By IFP Editorial Staff

Farzan Ahmadi, a promising and talented boxer from Iran and an Asian gold medalist, has been named the best junior boxer in Asia.

The accolade was awarded by the Asian Boxing Confederation at the end of the current year, recognizing the outstanding performances of athletes, coaches, and referees in continental competitions.

Ahmadi earned the honor after a series of impressive victories at the Asian Championships held in the UAE earlier this year, where he dominated the 61 kg weight category, defeating all his opponents to clinch the gold medal.

The recognition of Ahmadi as Asia’s best junior boxer highlights the remarkable achievements of Iranian junior boxers this year and completes a successful year for the country’s boxing community, said the body.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks