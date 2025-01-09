Iranian para taekwondo athlete buys father trailer truck, using medals

Rahimi who has just turned 16 represented Iran at the 2024 Summer Paralympics, where she achieved a significant milestone by winning a silver medal in the women’s 52 kg weight category.

Now she has bought the trailer truck with the prizes she received in the tournament, thus making her father happy.

Etemadonline earlier interviewed the teenage athlete on this occasion. She told the online news outlet that she chose to spend the money she received for her family.

Asked what she bought for her mother, Rahimi replied, “A gold bracelet”.

She also named Iranian veteran taekwondo athlete Hadi Saei, and Portuguese football legendl Cristiano Ronaldo, as her role-models and said she is a fan of Traktorsazi Football Club in Iran.