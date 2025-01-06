IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s Shamsaei nominated for best futsal coach in 2024

By IFP Editorial Staff
Vahid Shamsaei

Vahid Shamsaei, the head coach of Iran's national futsal team, is among the top ten nominees for the Best Coach in the World in 2024.

The recognition comes from the reputable futsal website, Futsal Planet.

Shamsaei, celebrated as the best coach in Asia and the champion of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, led Iran to the Asian championship and qualification for the 2024 World Cup with three wins and a single loss to Morocco, in the 2023 world champion.

Futsal Planet has listed ten candidates for the 2024 Best Coach of the Year award in the national category.

The list includes notable names like Marquinhos Xavier from Brazil (World Cup and Copa America champion), Hicham Dguig from Morocco (African champion), and Ricardo Kaka from Kazakhstan.

The Best Coach of the Year award is named in memory of Dimitris Nikolaou, a significant figure in Greek and world futsal.

