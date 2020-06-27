Iranian Convict Swapped for Tajik Felon in Dushanbe

Iran has swapped a Tajik convict for an Iranian one in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, in a rare exchange.

The swap took place in the presence of judicial authorities of both countries.

“The swap was done in the presence of the advisor to the deputy head of the Iranian Justice Department for human rights affairs as well as Tajik judicial officials,” said the Iranian deputy justice minister who also chairs the committee charged with transferring convicts.

“A number of other prisoners of both countries will be swapped soon,” the official added.

He also spoke of an accused Turkmen national being handed over to his respective country at the border, expressing hope the remaining Iranian convicts will soon be delivered by Tajikistan to Iran.