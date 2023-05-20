Iranian commander: Attacks against terrorists in Iraq will continue if Baghdad doesn’t expel them

Mohammad Pakpour said Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement under which Baghdad has undertaken to expel terrorist groups from the border areas with Iran.

“We are waiting for the Iraqi government to carry out its commitments, and we have given them some time; if that doesn’t happen, IRGC attacks will continue,” Pakpour said.

He declined to specify when the deadline had been set for the Iraqi government.

IRGC targeted the positions of various anti-Iran separatist groups in northern Iraq with precision missiles last year.

Pakpour said the security level in Iran, especially in border areas, was desirable and sustainable.