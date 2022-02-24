Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran minister calls for development of border markets with Pakistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said improving conditions in Mirjaveh border market of Sistan and Baluchestan on the border with Pakistan, must be on the agenda of provincial officials.

Vahidi was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Mirjaveh border market and border terminal.

He said the reopening of the Mirjaveh border terminal is a very good event and will be very instrumental in improving livelihoods of border residents.

Vahidi also said during the visit to Mirjaveh border terminal, its problems were examined and now there is no problem in traffic.

Regarding the opening of new markets, the interior minister said, “We are ready to launch a new market, but this depends on the readiness of the Pakistani side.”

He added that Iran is ready to launch six markets, of which three are ready to become operational, and the construction of three more markets has been agreed with Pakistan.

Vahidi noted that border markets are very valuable for the livelihoods of border people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks