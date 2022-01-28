Iranian, Azeri FMs praise growing cooperation

In a phone conversation on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed the latest developments in the region and the expansion of relations between the two neighbors.

During the talks, Amir Abdollahian said the recent meeting between the Iranian and Azeri presidents in Ashgabat besides other official visits were a sign of good relations between Baku and Tehran.

He also called for the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries as soon as possible.

The top diplomat expressed hope that the joint consular commission of the two countries would convene in Baku in the near future.

Amir Abdollahian also called for the facilitation and acceleration of visa issuance especially for businessmen and students.

In turn, the top Azeri diplomat expressed satisfaction with the process of developing mutual cooperation in recent months.

He said the joint economic commission will convene in the near future, adding, “We are making efforts for the commission to be held at the scheduled time.”

Bayramov welcomed his Iranian counterpart’s invitation to visit Tehran and expressed hope that he would travel to Iran in the near future.

He emphasized the need to implement and operationalize the agreements reached in the historic meeting between the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.