Thursday, June 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveArtCinema

Iranian artists slam decision to give home entertainment to IRIB

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran TV Show

A group of Iranian artists have objected to President Ebrahim Raisi after a decision was announced to give the right to oversight of home entertainment products to the National Iranian Radio and Television, known as the IRIB.

The decision was approved by the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution. Some famous Cinema and television actors and actresses also expressed concern over the rising number of artists who are banned from working and the shutdown of home entertainment “as the only hobby for people” and the source of income for thousands of households from the movie industry.

They suggested that the bans came following a go-ahead by Raisi, urging the president to reconsider the decision.

Parviz Parastooei, Mehrab Ghassemkhani, Ali Shdman and Anahita Afshar are among the artists who objected to the shutdown of home entertainment.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks