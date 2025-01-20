IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iranian Army Ground Forces stage ‘successful’ missile, drone strike drill

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone

In the first phase of the Army Ground Forces' mobile offensive security drill in Iran, which began on Sunday night, the 65th NOHED Brigade's rapid reaction special units conducted a preemptive operation beyond the country's borders as part of a larger national exercise.

Their mission was to capture and detain the leaders of hypothetical terrorist forces.

During this phase, after gathering intelligence and identifying the locations of cross-border terrorist forces threatening Iran’s security and territorial integrity, the 65th NOHED Brigade’s special units carried out specialized operations.

According to reports, after collecting and analyzing information, various stealth and reconnaissance drones attacked the terrorist groups’ headquarters.

Following the destruction of the bases using Fajr-5 missiles with a range of over 110 kilometers and Mohajer-6 drones equipped with Qaem bombs, the brigade’s rapid reaction special units, supported by heavy fire from Army Aviation helicopters and armored and artillery units, conducted a heliborne operation to arrest the terrorist elements.

