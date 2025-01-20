Iranian Army Ground Forces stage ‘successful’ missile, drone strike drill

Their mission was to capture and detain the leaders of hypothetical terrorist forces.

During this phase, after gathering intelligence and identifying the locations of cross-border terrorist forces threatening Iran’s security and territorial integrity, the 65th NOHED Brigade’s special units carried out specialized operations.

According to reports, after collecting and analyzing information, various stealth and reconnaissance drones attacked the terrorist groups’ headquarters.

Following the destruction of the bases using Fajr-5 missiles with a range of over 110 kilometers and Mohajer-6 drones equipped with Qaem bombs, the brigade’s rapid reaction special units, supported by heavy fire from Army Aviation helicopters and armored and artillery units, conducted a heliborne operation to arrest the terrorist elements.