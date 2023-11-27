Famous Iranian actress Parvenh Masoumi dead at 79 

Fellow cinema actress Naeemeh Nezamdoost announced Masoumi’s death by publishing a post online.

Masoumi was born on March 2, 1945. He graduated from the Foreign Languages Faculty of National University of Iran.

After the Islamic Revolution, she won the Crystal Simorgh for the best actress of the Fajr Film Festival for her roles in Chrysanthemum Flowers (1984) as well as Dowry for Rabab and Splendor of Life (both in 1987).

She made her debut on TV by starring in Behrouz Afkhami’s Imam Ali series in 1987 Other movies in which Masoumi starred include Reverse, Eastern Song, Rey Passenger, Prophet Joseph, Dilemma, Nasserddin Shah, the Cinema Actor.