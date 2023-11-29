Famous Iranian actress Parvaneh Masoumi laid to rest in Tehran 

Ms. Masoumi died of a disease on Monday at a hospital in northern Iran at the age of 79. Masoumi was born on March 2, 1945. She graduated from the Foreign Languages Faculty of National University of Iran.

After the Islamic Revolution, Masoumi won the Crystal Simorgh for the best actress of the Fajr Film Festival for her roles in Chrysanthemum Flowers (1984) as well as Dowry for Rabab and Splendor of Life (both in 1987).

Other movies in which Masoumi starred include Reverse, Eastern Song, Rey Passenger, Prophet Joseph, Dilemma, Nasserddin Shah, the Cinema Actor.