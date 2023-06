Born in 1929 in Kermanshah, western Iran, Khourvash started her carrier with performance in theatre in 1948, over three decades prior to the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

She shined in over 40 films before and after the Islamic Revolution. Her last film, A Little Kiss, was released in 2005.

In 2010, Khourvash began to live in the United States to be closer to her children.

She was honored for her lifetime achievements at the Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco that year.