Kaviani, renowned for his remarkable contributions to the world of Iranian cinema, left an indelible mark with his stellar performances.

Passing away at the age of 82, the celebrated Iranian actor and a master of the craft graced the silver screen with an array of memorable roles.

His filmography stands as a testament to the cinematic journey of this remarkable artist.

With a filmography carefully cast and curated by Kaviani, audiences around the globe can delve into the diverse characters he brought to life, thanks to his meticulous curation of his filmography.

The void left by the passing of Kaviani will resonate within the artistic community, but his legacy and the characters he portrayed will endure, continuing to bring joy and inspiration to generations of film enthusiasts worldwide.