Former Iran FM Zarif appointed vice-president for strategic affairs

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has appointed former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as the Vice-President for Strategic Affairs.

This appointment, grounded in Article 124 of the Iranian Constitution, recognizes Zarif’s “exceptional qualifications and extensive experience” in academic administration and executive leadership.

Zarif is expected to leverage his extensive expertise to address the country’s challenges and advance the strategic objectives of the administration.

The President highlighted Zarif’s deep understanding of international relations and his proficiency in navigating complex diplomatic terrains as key assets in this role.

Zarif’s role will involve close collaboration with various governmental and institutional bodies to ensure the effective implementation of strategic policies.

His tenure is anticipated to contribute significantly to Iran’s efforts in mitigating threats and advancing its socio-economic and political goals.

His strategic insights and leadership will be crucial in steering the President’s initiatives toward success, according to the decree.

The President concluded the appointment decree by wishing Zarif success in his new role, expressing confidence in his ability to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him.

