Iran, Yemen Discuss Latest Status of Talks on Safer Vessel Crisis

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs, had a video call with Hussein al-Azzi, the deputy foreign minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government.

In the Wednesday talks, the two sides conferred on the latest Yemen developments in different fields, especially the results of the latest negotiations on the Safer vessel, an oil tanker that has been stranded near the port city of Hudaydah for a long time.

Al-Azzi praised Iran’s stances in support of the Yemeni nation, and underlined the importance of constant coordination and consultation between the two sides. He also elaborated on the National Salvation Government of Yemen’s demands in the peace talks.

Khaji, in turn, expounded on Iran’s viewpoints and stances regarding the peace process and contributing to the facilitation of talks, and highlighted the necessity of accelerating the process of negotiations over ending the siege against Yemeni people, establishing peace in the country, and resolving the Safer vessel crisis.

In this video call, the two diplomats also stressed the importance of continued interaction and bilateral cooperation to help the peace talks.