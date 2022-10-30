Iran will only participate in wrestling World Cup in US if visas issued for all team members: Official

Mohammad Emami, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation, said on Sunday that Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team will withdraw from the games altogether if some team members are not issued visas by the United States, which will be hosting the Wrestling Freestyle World Cup 2022.

“The Americans should respect all team members. Not just with us, but will all other teams, they should issue visas for all team members,” Emami said.

“Do the Americans themselves participate [in an event] with an incomplete make-up?” he asked, rhetorically.

In February, the United States refused to issue visas for five Iranian team members, including Alireza Dabir, the president of Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation.

United World Wrestling has awarded both the 2022 and 2023 men’s and women’s freestyle World Cup events to Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The 2022 competition will be held on December 10-11.