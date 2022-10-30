Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietySport

Iran will only participate in wrestling World Cup in US if visas issued for all team members: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Wrestling Iran US

An Iranian sports official says if the United States does not issue visas for all members of Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team, Iran will not participate in upcoming World Cup games in December.

Mohammad Emami, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation, said on Sunday that Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team will withdraw from the games altogether if some team members are not issued visas by the United States, which will be hosting the Wrestling Freestyle World Cup 2022.

“The Americans should respect all team members. Not just with us, but will all other teams, they should issue visas for all team members,” Emami said.

“Do the Americans themselves participate [in an event] with an incomplete make-up?” he asked, rhetorically.

In February, the United States refused to issue visas for five Iranian team members, including Alireza Dabir, the president of Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation.

United World Wrestling has awarded both the 2022 and 2023 men’s and women’s freestyle World Cup events to Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The 2022 competition will be held on December 10-11.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks