Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
SocietySportIFP Exclusive

Iran wrestlers’ trip to US canceled after Washington refused visas

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The trip to the United States by Iran’s National Freestyle Wrestling Team has been canceled due to the host country refusing to issue visas to the athletes.

In a letter to the US Wrestling Federation, President of Iran’s Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir announced the team will not be coming to the US for the friendly competitions which were scheduled to be held on February 12, 2022.

“Regrettably, I have to announce that the National Wrestling Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be able to take part in friendly competitions with the United States’ national team as visas have not been issued to six members of the team,” he wrote in the letter.

“Your country’s officials refused to issue visas despite all preliminary arrangements made by members of the Iranian team, presenting all necessary documents and repeated follow-up inquiries,” he explained.

He said there was no option left, but to cancel the trip.

Previous articleIsrael offers UAE defense, intelligence support after Yemen attacks
Next articleFresh warnings as six Covid surge hits Iran

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks