Iran wrestlers’ trip to US canceled after Washington refused visas

In a letter to the US Wrestling Federation, President of Iran’s Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir announced the team will not be coming to the US for the friendly competitions which were scheduled to be held on February 12, 2022.

“Regrettably, I have to announce that the National Wrestling Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be able to take part in friendly competitions with the United States’ national team as visas have not been issued to six members of the team,” he wrote in the letter.

“Your country’s officials refused to issue visas despite all preliminary arrangements made by members of the Iranian team, presenting all necessary documents and repeated follow-up inquiries,” he explained.

He said there was no option left, but to cancel the trip.