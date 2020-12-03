Iran Welcomes Deal on Advancement of Afghan Peace Talks

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed a recent agreement on peace talks in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reaffirmed Iran’s support for the peaceful solutions, restoration of calm, and establishment of security in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

He also welcomed the recent deal for advancing the peace talks in Afghanistan, expressing hope that the launch of negotiations with the purpose of establishing a ceasefire, which is a public demand of the Afghan people, would result in the achievement of a final agreement and creation of sustainable stability in Afghanistan.

His comments came after the Afghan government and the Taliban said they have reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war.

The Wednesday agreement that lays out the way forward for further discussion is considered as a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire.

The agreement came after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar.