At least 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least nine people, including three journalists, have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli drone attack on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian media.

The attack on Saturday reportedly targeted a relief team that was accompanied by journalists and photographers.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Protection Center announced in a statement that “the journalists were documenting humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by Israel’s genocidal war” and called on Gaza ceasefire mediators to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with implementing the agreed truce and prisoner exchange.

Israel has rejected opening talks on the second phase of the ceasefire between it and Hamas, which would require it to negotiate over a permanent end to the war, a key Hamas demand.

Hamas called the attack on Beit Lahiya a “horrific massacre” and “a continuation” of Israeli “war crimes against our people and a dangerous escalation that reflects its insistence on continuing its aggression and disregard for all international laws and conventions”.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported at least 48,543 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 111,981 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. Gaza’s Government Media Office has updated its death toll to more than 61,700, stressing thousands of Palestinian people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

In addition to its ongoing drone attacks in Gaza, Israel halted the entry of all aid into the enclave on March 2, hours after the first phase of its fragile ceasefire with Hamas expired, raising fears of “deepening hunger” and more hardships for Gaza’s people.

Israel has also cut electricity to a crucial water desalination plant, threatening Gaza’s potable water supply.