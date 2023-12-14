Thursday, December 14, 2023
Iran cancels visa requirements for 33 countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Airport

Iran has unilaterally lifted visa requirements for tourists and businessmen from 33 countries in a move to welcome more visitors from other countries.

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said the government has made the move to “open the country’s doors to the world.”

The country’s deputy tourism minister Ali Asghar Shalbafan said, “One of the policies of countries in showing their serious determination in boosting foreign exchanges, drawing foreign investors and also attracting more tourists is to adopt an open door policy by facilitating visas for citizens and businessmen of other countries.”

The countries for which Iran has revoked visa requirements are Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia, Brazil, Brunei and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Croatia, Cuba, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Zimbabwe.

