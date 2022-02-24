Iran: Vienna talks near finish line, but that may never be crossed

“Being near the finish line is no guarantee one crosses it,” Ali Baqeri Kani said in a tweet.

“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and a balanced approach to take the last step. To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take.”

Baqeri added that a few outstanding issues are resolvable and a final agreement can be reached within days, but only if the western governments make the necessary decisions they should.

His comments come as the eighth round of the Vienna talks is underway amid optimism by all parties on the possibility of hammering an agreement very quickly.

However, there are sticking points and Iran says one of them is the United States failure, so far, to offer the guarantees, Tehran has sought, to ensure Washington does not unilaterally abandon the agreement again, when a new administration takes office.