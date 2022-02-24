Thursday, February 24, 2022
Iran: Vienna talks near finish line, but that may never be crossed

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News.

Iran’s chief negotiator in the talks in Vienna for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal says decisions should be made by the western parties to the negotiations before they lead to an agreement.

“Being near the finish line is no guarantee one crosses it,” Ali Baqeri Kani said in a tweet.

“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and a balanced approach to take the last step. To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take.”

Baqeri added that a few outstanding issues are resolvable and a final agreement can be reached within days, but only if the western governments make the necessary decisions they should.

His comments come as the eighth round of the Vienna talks is underway amid optimism by all parties on the possibility of hammering an agreement very quickly.

However, there are sticking points and Iran says one of them is the United States failure, so far, to offer the guarantees, Tehran has sought, to ensure Washington does not unilaterally abandon the agreement again, when a new administration takes office.

