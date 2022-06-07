Tuesday, June 7, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iranian MP says Tehran to reconsider in Vienna talks if IAEA oks resolution

By IFP Editorial Staff
Vienna Talks

A high-ranking Iranian MP has warned that if the UN atomic agency’s Board of Governors approves a resolution against Iran, Tehran will reconsider participating in the Vienna talks with the P4+1 group to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Vahid Jalalzadeh the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission said that the Islamic Republic will definitely give a strong response to efforts that are aimed at pressuring the country through the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

He also added that the recent visit of the IAEA chief to Israel has proved once again that the agency is more a political body rather than a technical one.

Jalalzadeh also said the West has failed to extract concessions from Iran in talks and that’s why it is weaponizing the IAEA’s recent report on Tehran.

The IAEA board will vote on a resolution later this week that has been drafted by the US and the European troika.

A reporter familiar with the matter has said in a tweet that the resolution is not strongly-worded and it does not call for sending the Iran case to the UN Security Council.

