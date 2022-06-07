Iranian MP says Tehran to reconsider in Vienna talks if IAEA oks resolution

Vahid Jalalzadeh the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission said that the Islamic Republic will definitely give a strong response to efforts that are aimed at pressuring the country through the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

He also added that the recent visit of the IAEA chief to Israel has proved once again that the agency is more a political body rather than a technical one.

Jalalzadeh also said the West has failed to extract concessions from Iran in talks and that’s why it is weaponizing the IAEA’s recent report on Tehran.

The IAEA board will vote on a resolution later this week that has been drafted by the US and the European troika.

A reporter familiar with the matter has said in a tweet that the resolution is not strongly-worded and it does not call for sending the Iran case to the UN Security Council.