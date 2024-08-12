Iran vice president Zarif opts for academic career

Zarif, who had been appointed as deputy president for strategic affairs by President Pezeshkian, released an open letter on Sunday many called a ‘tacit resignation’.

The letter, published only hours after President Pezeshkian presented his proposed cabinet to the parliament for votes of confidence, was interpreted as Zarif’s dissatisfaction with the line-up.

Zarif headed a committee in a month-long scrutiny that vetted the candidates for a cabinet, Pezeshkian promised would be inclusive, young, and merit-based.

“I am not satisfied with the result of my work and I am ashamed that I could not get the expert opinion of the committees for the presence of women, youth and various ethnicities as I had promised,” he wrote and added, “But besides other problems, I’ve been destined to continue the path at university.”

President Pezeshkian’s son Youssef, who is a physics university professor, took to Instagram to call for unity, writing what Iran needs is “people who are firstly realistic, secondly comprehensive and thirdly believe in building consensus.”

Zarif posted a second message on Monday to wipe away misunderstandings, explaining, “My message last night does not mean I’m regretful or disappointed with the dear Dr. Pezeshkian or I’m opposed to being realistic; it rather means I doubt my usefulness as a strategic deputy.”

The former foreign minister and the top nuclear negotiator, who had a pivotal role in Pezeshkian’s snap presidential poll win, asserted, “I still believe everything I said about him (Pezeshkian) during the election campaigns.”