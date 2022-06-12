Direct Iran-Venezuela flights to begin from June 18

Hojjatollah Soltani told Iranian state media on Saturday that the direct flights to and back from Venezuela will begin as of June 18.

“It is enough for our business people to only buy a ticket and fly anytime they wish,” he said, adding that visa requirements for them have been cancelled.

The diplomat said the establishment of shipping lines between the two sides in the future will “transform” commercial ties between the two countries, which have both been targeted by tough US economic sanctions.

In countries where there is mutual political understanding, stage can be set for the enhancement of trade cooperation, Soltani said, adding, “That ground [for closer economic ties] is already paved in our ties with Venezuela.”

He said Iran did not view Latin American states, particularly Venezuela, as rivals in the trade sector, but their economies are considered to be supplementary.

On Saturday, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year “cooperation road map” during a state visit by the Latin American President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran.