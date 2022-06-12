Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Direct Iran-Venezuela flights to begin from June 18

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air

Tehran’s ambassador to Caracas says direct flights between Iran and Venezuela will start next weekend, as the two countries work to facilitate bilateral trade ties.

Hojjatollah Soltani told Iranian state media on Saturday that the direct flights to and back from Venezuela will begin as of June 18.

“It is enough for our business people to only buy a ticket and fly anytime they wish,” he said, adding that visa requirements for them have been cancelled.

The diplomat said the establishment of shipping lines between the two sides in the future will “transform” commercial ties between the two countries, which have both been targeted by tough US economic sanctions.

In countries where there is mutual political understanding, stage can be set for the enhancement of trade cooperation, Soltani said, adding, “That ground [for closer economic ties] is already paved in our ties with Venezuela.”

He said Iran did not view Latin American states, particularly Venezuela, as rivals in the trade sector, but their economies are considered to be supplementary.

On Saturday, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year “cooperation road map” during a state visit by the Latin American President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks