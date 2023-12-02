Iran roundly rejects U.S. report on terrorism, citing lack of credibility

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to an annual terrorism report issued by the U.S. State Department.

“The United States’ annual state reports on terrorism, whose agenda is to portray as threats unlike-minded countries or the ones opposed to the U.S., lack any international credibility and will not change the realities about sincere efforts made by countries to seriously counter terrorism,” he said.

“Twenty years into the publication of such biased and prejudiced reports, the international community and the world public opinion are now in a better position to understand and judge the US government’s behavior and double standards on dealing with the wicked phenomenon of terrorism,” the spokesman explained.

“By distorting realities and fabricating false accounts as well as using untrue terror labels, the United states cannot question the legitimate actions of the resistance movements in the region which are aimed at fighting occupation and which are internationally recognized,” he added.

“It is lost on no one that the US government is the main accomplice in the creation, training, equipment and spearheading of ISIS terrorists. And recently, by offering unflinching support for the Israeli regime’s state terrorism and providing various types of bombs and lethal weapons for this terrorist regime, and by blocking and repeatedly vetoing UN Security Council resolutions on ending the bombardments of Gaza, the US has been the main accomplice in crimes against humanity and the genocide against Palestinians with regards to the brutal killing of more than 15,000 civilians including women and children in Gaza,” the spokesperson noted.

“While admitting that former American officials were involved in the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani, the US government keeps shirking its responsibility of being held accountable and also of bringing to justice criminals involved in this crime, and shamelessly portrays itself as the claimant,” he underlined.

“By facilitating the travel of, contacting, sponsoring and sheltering terrorists and creating a safe haven for terrorist ringleaders of the MEK terror group and other groups committing acts of terror and sabotage to promote its own foreign policy agenda, the US government has officially resorted to using terrorism as a tool and continues its hypocrisy in this regard.”

“While condemning the United States’ moves to support terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its efforts to unmask the US’s blatant hypocrisy with regards to terrorism,” he stressed.