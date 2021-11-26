Iran: US must remove sanctions in one go

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has said Tehran’s stance on the US sanctions are clear and Washington must remove all of them in one go and give tangible assurances to the Islamic Republic.

Saeed Khatibzadeh was reacting to speculations about an offer to lift sanctions on a step-by-step basis.

Khatibzadhe noted that the sanctions removal must also be verifiable, saying the new Iranian government has stated this in a clear manner.

Khatibzadeh also noted that Iran’s focus in the Vienna talks will be on removing the oppressive sanctions and that Tehran is sitting at the negotiating table with a firm resolve to achieve that goal.

He described Iran’s stance as decisive, clear and logical. The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran and the 4+1 group of countries pursue one goal and that is the removal of the sanctions reinstated on Tehran by former US president Donald Trump.

Khatibzadeh’s comments came after the New York Times reported the US has offered to unlock part of Iran’s frozen assets and remove some sanctions in exchange for Tehran to suspend some of its nuclear activities.