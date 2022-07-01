Analyst: Iran, US need to show more flexibility in talks

In an interview with Iran’s ISNA news agency, Hassan Beheshtipour said resumption of talks in the Qatari capital Doha was a step forward after several rounds of talks in Vienna last year between the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remained stalled.

Beheshtipour said, “Changing the venue of the negotiations does not have much effect on the process. The important issue is that the US and Iran have to show more flexibility during the talks.”

He also said called on Tehran and Washington to hold direct talks instead of relaying their messages through European intermediaries, saying “This way they express their demands better and more clearly without damaging the process of talks.”

The analyst also said restoration of the landmark agreement can serve the interests of Iran, the region and the world.

Iran says a sustainable agreement is within reach if the United States abandons its excessive demands, acts realistically, and shows serious willingness.