Iran Urges Romania to Clarify Cause of Fugitive Judge’s Death

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has confirmed the reports on the death of Iranian judge Gholam-Reza Mansouri in Romania, urging Bucharest to provide an official report on the incident.

Mousavi on Friday told reporters that Iran is awaiting an official report on the cause of the incident, and requests Romanian officials to announce the exact cause of his death.

“He had recently visited the Iranian embassy and had consultations on the quality of his return to Iran,” Mousavi said.

“He was later arrested by Romania’s Interpol as he was wanted by the Iranian Judiciary through the International Criminal Police Organisation.”

Accordingly, the spokesman added, Iran urges the officials and police of Romania to fulfil their legal duties and prepare an official report on the quality and exact cause of the incident.

Mansouri, wanted by the Iranian police for bribery, was found dead in Romania, Chief of Iran’s Interpol confirmed.

Colonel Hadi Shirzad on Friday confirmed the reports of his death in Romania, but did not give further details.

RFE/RL earlier reported that Mansouri apparently has fallen out of a window. It is not clear whether he jumped out or was pushed out into his death.