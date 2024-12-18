IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Assailant of women in Tehran executed

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Judiciary announced on Wednesday the execution of a man who terrorized and injured 59 women and girls in the Iranian capital Tehran using an awl.

The execution of the assailant, identified as Rastgooyi Kondelaj, took place on Wednesday, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

In November 2018, multiple complaints from women across Tehran reported a motorcyclist attacking them. Kondelaj, who concealed his identity, approached women from behind on his motorcycle, injuring them with an awl before fleeing.

The case was prioritized by law enforcement and judicial authorities.

Following extensive police and judicial efforts, the culprit was arrested and the court confirmed the injuries following several sessions.

He was convicted of “spreading corruption on earth through terrorizing women in various parts of Tehran and injuring them” and sentenced to death and compensation for the victims.

Kondelaj appealed the verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence. His request for a retrial was also denied.

