Iran Urges Peaceful Settlement of Karabakh Dispute

In remarks on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the upcoming elections in the disputed Karabakh region, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any measure leading to the escalation of tensions and disputes in the region.”

Pointing to the plans to hold elections in the geographical region known as Nagorno (mountainous) Karabakh, Mousavi said, “We believe whatever measure that further complicates the path to the settlement of disputes between our two neighbouring states, namely the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, must be avoided.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed the need for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the international principles and law.