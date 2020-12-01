Iran Urges Muslim Nations to Revive Tourism amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran has called on Islamic countries to work together closely and exchange experience in the domain of tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Vali Teymouri said cooperation among international institutions to keep tourism alive during the coronavirus pandemic is of utmost significance.

Teymouri was speaking at a virtual meeting of tourism ministers of member states of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

He touched upon possible changes in the general structures of travel in the post-corona era, and highlighted the need to review target markets, redefine tourism products and improve electronic services.

The webinar event focused on “reaction to COVID-19” and “improvement of entrepreneurship for competition in the tourism industry.”

The Iranian minister presented a report on Iran’s measures to manage tourism amid the coronavirus crisis, including support for those working in the tourism industry by offering rescue packages to them, writing off their debts, granting them low-interest loans and long grace periods, introducing health protocols and issuing regulations for smart travel.

He said the tourism industry has suffered considerable losses, urging Islamic nations to share ideas and exchange experience to help tackle the coronavirus crisis in the tourism sector.