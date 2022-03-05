Iran urges IAEA not to be swayed by political considerations

Mohammad Eslami made the comment in a press conference following his meeting with Secretary General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Saturday.

“Today, I and IAEA chief Mr. Grossi reviewed the outstanding issues remaining from his previous trips as well as visits by our colleagues, and we reach a conclusion. We agreed that the necessary documents be exchanged between Iran and the IAEA by the end of spring,” said Eslami.

He urged the IAEA to move on a “completely professional path” and behave within the framework of expert views, adding “there is no room for politicization.”

He said the obstacles created by enemies, namely the Israeli regime, in the way of Iran’s national development have been removed.

“We should lay the foundation for a new path and new engagement with the agency,” he noted.

Grossi, in turn, said he had intense and fruitful talks with Eslami in a bid to settle the existing issues.

The IAEA chief added efforts have been made to adopt a “pragmatic” approach.

He also said if Iran and the IAEA “do not see eye to eye” on issues pertaining to the Safeguards Agreement, then it will be unlikely for negotiators in Vienna to reach an agreement on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

So, he added, it is important to reach a mutual understanding in that regard.