Iran Urges Expedition of Trade with Neighbouring Countries

The Iranian president has instructed relevant authorities to set up a working group immediately to remove bureaucratic obstacles to trade and economic relations with neighbouring countries.

President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday pertinent government bodies are obliged to remove any lack of coordination which might exist in the administrative process.

He said at a time when the toughest sanctions are imposed on Iran, every effort has been made to boost the potential for non-oil exports.

He also underlined the need for a single management trend to further coordinate the day-to-day running of affairs at the country’s border terminals.

The president underlined the need to make up for any technical and administrative shortages in that regard.

“The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is duty-bound to expedite the process of meeting the demands and procuring the equipment needed by customs offices to make it possible for goods to be cleared at border customs offices as soon as possible,” he noted.