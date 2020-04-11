Iran Urges Exchange of Experience with Other States in COVID-19 Battle

In a telephone conversation with Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari on Friday, President Rouhani praised the domestic knowledge-based companies for their effective efforts and for playing a significant role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also ordered Sattari to take the necessary measures to exchange the new measures and initiatives with the other countries and take advantage of their plans and experiences in the production of pharmaceuticals and other necessary equipment for the battle with coronavirus.