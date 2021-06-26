Iran Unveils Several Homegrown Knowledge-Based Products

Ali Vahdat, the Director of Iran’s National Innovation Fund (INIF), visited four knowledge-based companies based in Alborz Sci-Tech Park and unveiled the products of three companies.

During the visit, which was made on the sidelines of opening the 47th Sci-Tech Fund at Alborz Science and Technology Park, Vahdat unveiled a laser-therapy machine produced by Exon Medical Equipment Company, TMC made by Hafez Varesh knowledge-based firm, and a coronavirus identification kit produced by Topaz Gene Kavosh company.

Vahdat also visited Laser Afarinan Zist Arman (LAZAR) company which operates in the field of electronics and electricity.

The INIF has provided 177 billion rials in aid and facilities for these companies in various forms of loan and support.