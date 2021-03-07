Iran Unveils Homegrown ‘Massaf’ Assault Rifle

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has unveiled a domestically-built assault rifle named “Massaf”.

The advanced assault rifle was unveiled along with a number of sport weapons in a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The Iranian assault rifle has a calibre of 7.62×51mm NATO, and its effective firing range equipped with a day vision and a thermal vision scope is respectively 800 and 600 metres.

Massaf is apparently the Iranian version of the German assault rifle HK417, manufactured by Heckler & Koch.