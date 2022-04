During the unveiling ceremony, Mohammad Omidvar, the project’s manager, said the bikes were made based on all the principles of engineering and security standards, and would pose no danger to the riders.

The aerial bikes take a two-way track of 250 meters. Hirland hosts the world’s first arched glass suspension bridge.

The complex is also comprised of several sections designed for different recreational activities, including jumping, zip lining, and trampoline game for kids and adults.