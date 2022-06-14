Iran: No undeclared nuclear material

Iran’s atomic organization has translated the full text of its response to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s allegation to Persian to shed light on Iran’s activities at three locations, singled out by the IAEA, for the public.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in a report accused Iran of withholding information regarding the storage of nuclear material at the locations.

In response, Iran provided technically credible explanations regarding the alleged presence of uranium particles in Turquz Abad, Varamin, and Marivan.

Grossi’s report and his controversial visit to Israel to meet the regime’s authorities ahead of the recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors triggered Iran’s outcry. The UN nuclear watchdog approved an anti-Iran resolution during the meeting of the board of governors.

Iran slammed the body for adopting the hostile resolution and warned the move will have serious consequences.