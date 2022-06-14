Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Iran: No undeclared nuclear material

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear program

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reiterated that Iran has no undeclared nuclear material, saying the claim made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is based on forged and fabricated information by the “illegitimate Zionist regime” that is in possession of nuclear weapons.

Iran’s atomic organization has translated the full text of its response to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s allegation to Persian to shed light on Iran’s activities at three locations, singled out by the IAEA, for the public.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in a report accused Iran of withholding information regarding the storage of nuclear material at the locations.

In response, Iran provided technically credible explanations regarding the alleged presence of uranium particles in Turquz Abad, Varamin, and Marivan.

Grossi’s report and his controversial visit to Israel to meet the regime’s authorities ahead of the recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors triggered Iran’s outcry. The UN nuclear watchdog approved an anti-Iran resolution during the meeting of the board of governors.

Iran slammed the body for adopting the hostile resolution and warned the move will have serious consequences.

