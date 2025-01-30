Iran calls on UN nuclear agency to maintain technical focus

Araqchi spoke by phone with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, where they discussed the latest status of technical cooperation and interaction between the two sides.

The Iranian minister stated that the IAEA must operate within its duties and responsibilities, urging Grossi to disregard unreasonable requests and pressure from certain countries.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to continuing collaboration with the IAEA within the framework of its international obligations.

In their conversation, Grossi highlighted the IAEA’s determination to engage in serious interaction and cooperation with Iran, affirming that he would consult with all parties within his duties to create a suitable environment for resolving the existing issues.

Currently, Iran and the IAEA are in a dispute triggered by the agency’s claims of “uranium traces” found at “undeclared nuclear sites” in Iran.

Iran has categorically rejected accusations regarding undeclared nuclear activities or materials. Tehran maintains it is prepared to cooperate with the IAEA to settle disputes.