Iran, UN discuss Syria situation

Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to Iran’s Foreign Minister for political affairs, has held a phone conversation with the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen over the latest developments in the Arab country.

Khaji and Pederson agreed that the 6th Syrian Constitutional Committee must convene to advance talks to peacefully resolve the Syria crisis.

Khaji opposed Western pressures and sanctions on the Syrian government. He referred to the hardship the Syrian people face due to the sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic and called for efforts to increase humanitarian assistance for Syrians and to speed up aid deliveries.

The UN Envoy for Syria thanked Iran’s efforts to help end the Syria conflict. Pederson also called for expanding cooperation between the UN and Iran to resolve the Syria crisis.