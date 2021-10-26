Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi says Iran and Turkmenistan have agreed to improve relations in the fields of transport, energy and trade.

Qassemi said the two sides reached an agreement to double rail transit. He was speaking on Tuesday in the opening session of the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in Tehran.

He added that before the Covid pandemic, economic relations between the two countries were very good and reached several billion dollars of trade including exports and imports.

Ghasemi said Tehran and Ashgabat reached an agreement to expand relations in three areas. He went on to say that in the field of energy, gas and electricity, agreements were reached that will be included in the final agreement. Ghassemi reiterated that Iran can establish a much broader energy relationship with Turkmenistan than it currently has.

Ghasemi described transit as the second and very important prong of the talk, saying rail transit will double and expand while land transport will also increase with the observance of Covid-related health protocols.

He said maritime transport is also an important issue. Ghasemi also referred to the trilateral agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan on using Chabahar port, in southern Iran. He said Turkmenistan can use Chabahar port for transit of goods to northern countries and even Russia.Iran, Turkmenistan agree to expand trade relations

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi says Iran and Turkmenistan have agreed to improve relations in the fields of transport, energy and trade.

Qassemi said the two sides reached an agreement to double rail transit. He was speaking on Tuesday in the opening session of the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in Tehran.

He added that before the Covid pandemic, economic relations between the two countries were very good and reached several billion dollars of trade including exports and imports.

Ghasemi said Tehran and Ashgabat reached an agreement to expand relations in three areas. He went on to say that in the field of energy, gas and electricity, agreements were reached that will be included in the final agreement. Ghassemi reiterated that Iran can establish a much broader energy relationship with Turkmenistan than it currently has.

Ghasemi described transit as the second and very important prong of the talk, saying rail transit will double and expand while land transport will also increase with the observance of Covid-related health protocols.

He said maritime transport is also an important issue. Ghasemi also referred to the trilateral agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan on using Chabahar port, in southern Iran. He said Turkmenistan can use Chabahar port for transit of goods to northern countries and even Russia.